The name Organon & Co. (OGN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Organon & Co.’s stock clocked out at $27.58, up 1.96% from its previous closing price of $27.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3196087 shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $37.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $39.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OGN traded 1.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.22M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 5.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, OGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $5.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $6.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.