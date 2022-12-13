The name Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) closed at $9.13 up 3.51% from its previous closing price of $8.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963749 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Provention Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 291.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVB has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRVB has traded an average of 1.89M shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 83.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.80M. Insiders hold about 6.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 7.21M, compared to 2.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $780k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6M to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, Provention Bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.25M, an estimated decrease of -37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64M, an increase of 268.20% over than the figure of -$37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4M, up 209.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.9M and the low estimate is $10.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,210.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.