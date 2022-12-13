The name Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Summit Materials Inc.’s stock clocked out at $30.98, up 1.44% from its previous closing price of $30.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776118 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SUM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on June 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $31 from $33 previously.

On October 28, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $41.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SUM traded 787.54K shares on average per day over the past three months and 575k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.94M. Shares short for SUM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 5.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $710.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $752.65M to a low estimate of $622M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $729.59M, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $621.06M, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $654.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.