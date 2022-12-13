The name Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) closed at $0.55 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1784763 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vinco Ventures Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, McFillin Phillip Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 500,500 and left with 329,756 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2539.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBIG has traded an average of 7.57M shares per day and 6.52M over the past ten days. A total of 210.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.97M with a Short Ratio of 38.65M, compared to 37.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.43% and a Short% of Float of 15.45%.