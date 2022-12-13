There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) can be one of them

The closing price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) was $33.63 for the day, up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $33.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1570886 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CAKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $35.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $38.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on September 23, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares of CAKE for $17,255 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 15,101 shares after completing the transaction at $34.51 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 400 shares for $40.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,276 and bolstered with 5,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $44.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.01.

Shares Statistics:

CAKE traded an average of 998.48K shares per day over the past three months and 940.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 7.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.96M, compared to 7.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.27% and a Short% of Float of 19.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CAKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $808M to a low estimate of $791.18M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $762.63M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $899.25M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $916.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.64B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.