There is a good chance Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.11 in the prior trading day, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed at $1.26, up 13.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959597 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SEEL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

On July 01, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 01, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 01, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when O’Connor Daniel J. bought 16,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,789 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Mehra Raj bought 66,667 shares of SEEL for $56,840 on Mar 31. The insider now owns 3,281,546 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8806.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 652.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 761.23k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 6.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.48.