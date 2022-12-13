There is a good chance Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $1.63 in the prior trading day, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) closed at $1.48, down -9.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1124229 shares were traded. LLAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LLAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 15, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 15, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,525 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 31,233 led to the insider holds 1,227,691 shares of the business.

Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of LLAP for $8,604 on Nov 28. The 10% Owner now owns 990,183 shares after completing the transaction at $2.71 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Beach Point Capital Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,813 shares for $2.71 each. As a result, the insider received 23,883 and left with 990,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6597.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 721.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.89M. Insiders hold about 14.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LLAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.91M, up 126.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385M and the low estimate is $295.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 253.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.