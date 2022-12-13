There Is Still Room For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) was $51.71 for the day, up 5.25% from the previous closing price of $49.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1409808 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $70 previously.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares for $47.50 per share. The transaction valued at 570,000 led to the insider holds 970,280 shares of the business.

Townsend Adam J. sold 5,000 shares of APLS for $251,900 on Dec 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 42,907 shares after completing the transaction at $50.38 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Grossi Federico, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $49.93 each. As a result, the insider received 124,825 and left with 97,384 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 51.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.98.

Shares Statistics:

APLS traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.86M, compared to 9.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.75, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.31 and -$7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.97. EPS for the following year is -$4.86, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 217.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.