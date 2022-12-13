There Is Still Room For Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) was $1.86 for the day, up 35.77% from the previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500031 shares were traded. BCLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3890.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 19, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCLI has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0667.

Shares Statistics:

BCLI traded an average of 247.50K shares per day over the past three months and 101.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.31M. Insiders hold about 22.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BCLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.78.