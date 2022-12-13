There Is Still Room For Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) closed the day trading at $0.47 down -5.08% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0253 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557341 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LPTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 29, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 110.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7313, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1928.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LPTX traded about 617.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LPTX traded about 443.36k shares per day. A total of 113.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.38M. Insiders hold about 9.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.58.