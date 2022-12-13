There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI).

In the latest session, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) closed at $4.37 down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581226 shares were traded. PBYI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on October 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when AUERBACH ALAN H sold 1,251 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 5,627 led to the insider holds 6,311,698 shares of the business.

HUNT DOUGLAS M sold 429 shares of PBYI for $1,930 on Dec 02. The insider now owns 75,575 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, NOUGUES MAXIMO F, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 159 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 715 and left with 110,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Puma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 85.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBYI has reached a high of $4.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8130.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBYI has traded an average of 260.97K shares per day and 366.36k over the past ten days. A total of 45.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.28M. Insiders hold about 15.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PBYI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $50.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51.4M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.31M, an estimated decrease of -6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.05M, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.84M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBYI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $218.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $206.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $211.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.2M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $254.4M and the low estimate is $195M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.