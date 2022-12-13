There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS).

As of close of business last night, Scopus BioPharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.24, up 9.09% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745469 shares were traded. SCPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2065.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SCPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPS has reached a high of $2.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2473, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4148.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SCPS traded 352.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 72.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.41M. Insiders hold about 50.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 13.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.