There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

The closing price of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) was $112.36 for the day, up 15.49% from the previous closing price of $97.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44446459 shares were traded. HZNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HZNP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $139 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Clayton Sean M. bought 745 shares for $66.67 per share. The transaction valued at 49,669 led to the insider holds 745 shares of the business.

Pasternak Andy sold 4,850 shares of HZNP for $400,483 on Jul 29. The EVP and Chief Business Officer now owns 34,047 shares after completing the transaction at $82.57 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Thompson Elizabeth H.Z., who serves as the EVP, Research & Development of the company, sold 5,917 shares for $85.00 each. As a result, the insider received 502,945 and left with 6,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $117.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.83.

Shares Statistics:

HZNP traded an average of 2.99M shares per day over the past three months and 4.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.96M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 6.99M, compared to 5.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.45. EPS for the following year is $5.19, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.48 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $901.31M to a low estimate of $872.73M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $979.41M, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $916.91M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $940.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $894M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.