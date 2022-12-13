This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dave Inc. (DAVE)

In the latest session, Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) closed at $0.33 down -7.27% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0256 from its previous closing price. On the day, 644148 shares were traded. DAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3216.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dave Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Beilman Kyle sold 47,465 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 16,174 led to the insider holds 4,190,594 shares of the business.

Wilk Jason bought 1,532,232 shares of DAVE for $15,329,981 on Sep 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,532,232 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Section 32 Fund 1, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 97,300 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 35,330 and left with 92,352,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3487, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0307.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAVE has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 611.18k over the past ten days. A total of 374.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.35M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 5.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.01M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.2M and the low estimate is $253.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.