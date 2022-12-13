This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT)

As of close of business last night, EngageSmart Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.00, up 3.66% from its previous closing price of $16.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929475 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 85.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $35.50 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Seltzer Jonathan Cole sold 8,334 shares for $19.89 per share. The transaction valued at 165,763 led to the insider holds 2,720 shares of the business.

Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares of ESMT for $546,840 on Oct 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 980,978 shares after completing the transaction at $19.53 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Bennett Robert Paul, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $19.53 each. As a result, the insider received 273,420 and left with 1,126,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 195.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 66.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $25.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESMT traded 541.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 412.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $74.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.45M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.71M, an estimated increase of 42.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.21M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $42.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $304.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $295.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $297.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.28M, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $393.86M and the low estimate is $357.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.