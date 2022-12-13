This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

As of close of business last night, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.84, up 38.44% from its previous closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1613654 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PXMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 498,750 led to the insider holds 7,336,745 shares of the business.

TardiMed Sciences LLC bought 95,000 shares of PXMD for $498,750 on Aug 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,336,745 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5593.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PXMD traded 1.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 789.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.62M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.34M, compared to 397.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.