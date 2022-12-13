Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) closed the day trading at $0.70 down -7.20% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0540 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518544 shares were traded. AXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Mertz Larry Michael bought 50,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 80,000 led to the insider holds 433,411 shares of the business.

Mertz Larry Michael bought 51,749 shares of AXDX for $69,861 on Aug 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 383,411 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, REICHLING STEVEN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,950 and bolstered with 67,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3505.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXDX traded about 319.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXDX traded about 285.56k shares per day. A total of 87.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 5.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $17.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.