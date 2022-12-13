Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The closing price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) was $15.58 for the day, up 5.84% from the previous closing price of $14.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1558077 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FRSH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 295,000 shares for $14.90 per share. The transaction valued at 4,395,500 led to the insider holds 2,997,868 shares of the business.

GANDHI SAMEER K bought 295,000 shares of FRSH for $4,395,500 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 2,997,868 shares after completing the transaction at $14.90 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 295,000 shares for $14.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,366,000 and bolstered with 2,729,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $29.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.03.

Shares Statistics:

FRSH traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 286.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 11.42M, compared to 13.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.5M to a low estimate of $123.76M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.83M, an estimated increase of 38.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.08M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $38.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.76M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $488.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $636M and the low estimate is $573.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.