Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) closed the day trading at $0.51 down -2.53% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0132 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2204048 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5365 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5016.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYMC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 258,250 led to the insider holds 18,730,089 shares of the business.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of HYMC for $261,250 on Dec 09. The 10% Owner now owns 19,230,089 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Mudrick Capital Management, L., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider received 261,900 and left with 19,730,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0603.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYMC traded about 3.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYMC traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 199.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.09M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 11.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.73M, down -97.60% from the average estimate.