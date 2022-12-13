Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

The closing price of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) was $0.69 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0082 from its previous closing price. On the day, 367564 shares were traded. QTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 03, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 04, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Buckle Isabelle sold 1,014 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 892 led to the insider holds 2 shares of the business.

von Prondzynski Heino sold 25,000 shares of QTNT for $29,500 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 10,578 shares after completing the transaction at $1.18 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,255,607 shares for $0.08 each. As a result, the insider received 660,449 and left with 7,945,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTNT has reached a high of $112.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.9818.

Shares Statistics:

QTNT traded an average of 131.97K shares per day over the past three months and 178.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QTNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.51M, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.9M and the low estimate is $48.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.