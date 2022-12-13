United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) was $0.46 for the day, up 5.07% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0221 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831341 shares were traded. UAMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UAMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when EVANS GARY C bought 65,902 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 27,679 led to the insider holds 408,836 shares of the business.

EVANS GARY C bought 51,653 shares of UAMY for $21,178 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 342,934 shares after completing the transaction at $0.41 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, EVANS GARY C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 251,281 shares for $0.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,512 and bolstered with 291,281 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAMY has reached a high of $0.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4317.

Shares Statistics:

UAMY traded an average of 228.17K shares per day over the past three months and 410.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.07M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UAMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.