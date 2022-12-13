What Caused MediaCo (MDIA) Stock To Rise 44% After-Hours?

After reaching a big deal, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares were up 44.10% to trade at $1.56 at the time of the most recent check.

Which contract has MDIA signed?

Three totally owned direct and indirect subsidiaries of MediaCo (MDIA), Fairway Outdoor LLC, FMG Kentucky, LLC, and FMG Valdosta, LLC (collectively, the “Sellers”), signed into an asset purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) on December 9, 2022. The purchase agreement was signed between The Lamar Company, L.L.C., a Louisiana limited liability company (the “Purchaser”), and the MediaCo-subsidiaries.

According to the Purchase Agreement, Lamar agreed to acquire almost all of the assets of MDIA’s outdoor advertising company (the “Business”) from the Sellers. Billboards LLC, for which Fairway Outdoor LLC maintains an outdoor advertising company under a Management Agreement, will also transfer nearly all of the assets of its outdoor advertising business to the Purchaser concurrently with the completion of the transactions envisioned by the Purchase Agreement. After that, MDIA won’t operate an outdoor advertising company.

More than 3,500 digital and analog billboard faces across Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio, and South Carolina, were included in the deal. Fairway was represented in the deal by Drachman M&A Co. As of the purchase agreement’s date, the transactions it contemplates were completed. Subject to some purchase price changes, the acquisition price was $78.6 million, which was paid in cash at closing.

MDIA is a party to the Purchase Agreement as well, but only to ensure that its subsidiaries will fulfill their duties under the Purchase Agreement and will act in accordance with their promises to do so. Standard representations, guarantees, and indemnifications from the Seller Parties are included in the Purchase Agreement. MDIA and the Purchaser agreed to a Transition Services Agreement in conjunction with the acquisition.

How would the agreement aid MDIA’s future growth?

MediaCo (MDIA) is able to fully repay its senior secured credit facility of about $68 million with the funds generated by the sale of the billboard division and use any extra money for working capital. Due to the lower interest costs and increased free cash flow production, the deal will enable MDIA to deleverage its balance sheet and strengthen its financial flexibility. This further guarantees that our outstanding staff is in a position to increase shareholder value.