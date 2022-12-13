What shareholders can do to beat the market with Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) stock

In the latest session, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) closed at $3.39 up 26.49% from its previous closing price of $2.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3137654 shares were traded. RLMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Relmada Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $90 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when TRAVERSA SERGIO bought 55,250 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 115,804 led to the insider holds 144,024 shares of the business.

TRAVERSA SERGIO sold 13,755 shares of RLMD for $253,276 on Jul 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 88,774 shares after completing the transaction at $18.41 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, TRAVERSA SERGIO, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,012 shares for $19.13 each. As a result, the insider received 306,301 and left with 88,774 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLMD has reached a high of $38.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.9047, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.0296.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RLMD has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 30.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RLMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.70% and a Short% of Float of 11.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.16 and a low estimate of -$1.65, while EPS last year was -$2.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.43, with high estimates of -$1.13 and low estimates of -$1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.02 and -$6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.61. EPS for the following year is -$3.87, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.24 and -$5.21.