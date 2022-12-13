What shareholders can do to beat the market with SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) stock

As of close of business last night, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.12, down -18.25% from its previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520159 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOUN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HOM JAMES MING sold 661,192 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 826,490 led to the insider holds 415,000 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 46,213 shares of SOUN for $73,483 on Nov 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,077,501 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 66,539 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 170,865 and left with 1,123,714 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3723, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8317.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOUN traded 368.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 353.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 197.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.85M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 920.84k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $84.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.7M and the low estimate is $80.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 176.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.