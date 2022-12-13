Which analyst expects BlackLine Inc. (BL) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, BlackLine Inc.’s stock clocked out at $69.27, up 4.65% from its previous closing price of $66.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805271 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On October 19, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $60.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $75.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares for $67.46 per share. The transaction valued at 33,730 led to the insider holds 51,998 shares of the business.

HIRSCH PETER sold 1,997 shares of BL for $119,321 on Nov 21. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 30,463 shares after completing the transaction at $59.75 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Woodhams Mark, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 515 shares for $59.75 each. As a result, the insider received 30,771 and left with 52,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 52.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $108.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.55.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BL traded 508.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 412.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Shares short for BL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $134.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.09M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.4M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.59M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $525.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.71M, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $626.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $641M and the low estimate is $613.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.