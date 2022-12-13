Which analyst expects Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s stock clocked out at $4.57, up 7.53% from its previous closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943526 shares were traded. TKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2650.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TKC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Turkcell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKC has reached a high of $4.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2561.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TKC traded 497.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 492.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 871.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.19M. Insiders hold about 67.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TKC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 2.44M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, TKC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.77. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TKC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 11861:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.