A correction may be in store for Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) shares?

In the latest session, Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) closed at $55.72 up 2.96% from its previous closing price of $54.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523662 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Skyline Champion Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $54 from $72 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $70.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Berman Michael B sold 5,536 shares for $52.70 per share. The transaction valued at 291,747 led to the insider holds 10,099 shares of the business.

Robinette Gary E sold 1,750 shares of SKY for $87,990 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 1,698 shares after completing the transaction at $50.28 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, KIMMELL JOSEPH A., who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 5,921 shares for $66.71 each. As a result, the insider received 394,988 and left with 38,813 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $83.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKY has traded an average of 435.17K shares per day and 358.83k over the past ten days. A total of 56.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Shares short for SKY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.60M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 6 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.