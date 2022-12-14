A glimpse at Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) closed at $256.20 up 8.34% from its previous closing price of $236.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 498792 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $260.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $308 from $245 previously.

On December 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $287.

On April 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $315.Truist initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2022, with a $315 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Ban Randy sold 10,333 shares for $235.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,437,264 led to the insider holds 285 shares of the business.

Griffin Jerry C sold 9,217 shares of INSP for $2,040,853 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 2,060 shares after completing the transaction at $221.42 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, NELSON MARILYN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $267.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,675,000 and left with 76,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $272.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSP has traded an average of 316.52K shares per day and 286.8k over the past ten days. A total of 28.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.26M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.74, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $94.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100.11M to a low estimate of $92.7M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $55.61M, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.64M, an increase of 36.00% less than the figure of $69.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $371.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $361.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.39M, up 55.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $515.9M and the low estimate is $452.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.