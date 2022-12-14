A glimpse at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.96, up 0.25% from its previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694496 shares were traded. MIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MIST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Bharucha David bought 7,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,830 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bharucha David bought 3,000 shares of MIST for $14,580 on Dec 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.86 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Liebert Debra K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,040 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIST has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3928.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MIST traded 672.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 236.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MIST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 805.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 827.59k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$1.98.