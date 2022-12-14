A glimpse at Torrid Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.21, up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $3.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654073 shares were traded. CURV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CURV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 09, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $6 from $7 previously.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on September 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Stephenson Anne sold 2,775 shares for $7.34 per share. The transaction valued at 20,368 led to the insider holds 291,721 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURV has reached a high of $12.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4237.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CURV traded 176.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 285.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.03M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CURV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 15.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.87 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $297.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.2M to a low estimate of $292.15M. As of the current estimate, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $306.24M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $310.06M, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.