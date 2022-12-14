A glimpse at Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) closed at $1.08 up 58.82% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3832377 shares were traded. VINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vincerx Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On November 01, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. bought 11,600 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 19,139 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. bought 18,400 shares of VINC for $30,299 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 28,400 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Izumi Raquel E., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,312 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINC has reached a high of $10.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9455, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9134.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VINC has traded an average of 126.75K shares per day and 167.78k over the past ten days. A total of 21.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.14M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 621.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 1.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$2.43.