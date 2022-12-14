A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

After finishing at $28.22 in the prior trading day, Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) closed at $28.90, up 2.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1115461 shares were traded. BRZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.57.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRZE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on October 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $70 previously.

On July 12, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Kleeger Myles sold 20,000 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 500,400 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Winkles Isabelle sold 1,000 shares of BRZE for $25,790 on Dec 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,197 shares after completing the transaction at $25.79 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Malik Pankaj, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,989 shares for $26.91 each. As a result, the insider received 53,524 and left with 76,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRZE has reached a high of $82.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 596.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.56M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BRZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $90.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.96M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, Braze Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.97M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.98M, an increase of 34.80% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.98M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRZE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $349.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.03M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $463.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $477.43M and the low estimate is $425.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.