A Stock You Should Be Looking At: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

After finishing at $5.91 in the prior trading day, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) closed at $5.59, down -5.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 868595 shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KALV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 29, 2019, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On March 20, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Yea Christopher sold 1,139 shares for $5.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,196 led to the insider holds 34,232 shares of the business.

Palleiko Benjamin L sold 722 shares of KALV for $3,928 on Nov 18. The CFO, CBO & Secretary now owns 68,390 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Feener Edward P., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 530 shares for $5.44 each. As a result, the insider received 2,883 and left with 62,376 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $17.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 413.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 186.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.98M. Shares short for KALV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.33% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.07, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.66 and -$4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.08. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.95 and -$4.98.