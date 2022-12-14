A Stock You Should Be Looking At: NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

After finishing at $173.07 in the prior trading day, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) closed at $174.31, up 0.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3080587 shares were traded. NXPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.29.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $195.

On October 24, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $140.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $240 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Southern Julie bought 135 shares for $178.07 per share. The transaction valued at 24,039 led to the insider holds 9,039 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has reached a high of $234.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 262.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 258.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NXPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.69M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 4.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NXPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.69, compared to 3.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.75 and a low estimate of $3.32, while EPS last year was $2.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.58, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $3.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.43 and $12.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14. EPS for the following year is $13.27, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.65 and $8.59.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $3.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.13B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.06B, up 20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.4B and the low estimate is $11.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.