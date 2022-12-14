A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

The price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) closed at $25.59 in the last session, up 6.40% from day before closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2298833 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHLS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 396.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1232.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Solon Dean sold 27,335,332 shares for $21.47 per share. The transaction valued at 586,925,114 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Solon Dean sold 564,668 shares of SHLS for $12,124,156 on Dec 06. The 10% Owner now owns 62,500 shares after completing the transaction at $21.47 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Whitaker Jason R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 26,052 shares for $31.13 each. As a result, the insider received 810,970 and left with 576,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 182.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 111.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHLS traded on average about 2.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 9.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.6M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.64M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.57M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 46.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.