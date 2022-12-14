AGIO (Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) closed at $31.35 up 7.22% from its previous closing price of $29.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1142047 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $17 previously.

On July 27, 2022, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $33.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 108 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,240 led to the insider holds 2,549 shares of the business.

Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of AGIO for $7,179 on Feb 16. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 2,549 shares after completing the transaction at $30.81 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Washburn Theodore James Jr., who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $31.25 each. As a result, the insider received 15,750 and left with 2,782 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 177.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $36.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGIO has traded an average of 541.56K shares per day and 443.07k over the past ten days. A total of 54.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Shares short for AGIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 6.37M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.66 and a low estimate of -$1.91, while EPS last year was -$1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.74, with high estimates of -$1.45 and low estimates of -$1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.56 and -$7.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.97. EPS for the following year is -$6.3, with 8 analysts recommending between -$5.58 and -$6.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.4M and the low estimate is $39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 251.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.