Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $235.86 in the prior trading day, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed at $236.98, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618775 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $241.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $175.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Ausiello Dennis A sold 22,500 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,950,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares of ALNY for $7,760,736 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $230.49 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Tanguler Tolga, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,841 shares for $218.16 each. As a result, the insider received 401,630 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 934.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.56M, compared to 4.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of -$2.68, while EPS last year was -$2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.84, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.83 and -$10.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.86. EPS for the following year is -$5.08, with 19 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$8.12.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $321.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $367.9M to a low estimate of $284M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.54M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.09M, an increase of 52.40% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $367.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.5M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.29M, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.