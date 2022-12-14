An average trading volume for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $109.37 in the prior trading day, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed at $111.87, up 2.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9554808 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Deane Timothy M sold 29 shares for $91.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,652 led to the insider holds 87,532 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 10,000 shares of AMAT for $895,000 on Jul 07. The SVP, CLO now owns 83,169 shares after completing the transaction at $89.50 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Little Teri A., who serves as the SVP, CLO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $86.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,294,500 and left with 93,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $167.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.62M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 864.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 857.57M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.76M with a Short Ratio of 13.73M, compared to 9.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.88, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.19. The current Payout Ratio is 12.70% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $7.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.43. EPS for the following year is $6.65, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.89 and $5.11.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $6.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.7B to a low estimate of $6.21B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.12B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.06B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.09B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.