An average trading volume for LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) closed at $0.58 in the last session, down -0.43% from day before closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 850282 shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5998 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5605.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 35,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 23,496 led to the insider holds 2,089,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 15,000 shares of LVO for $10,896 on Nov 16. The CEO & Chairman now owns 2,054,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,780 and bolstered with 2,039,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7185, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8681.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LVO traded on average about 199.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 248.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.65M, compared to 2.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $137.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160.6M and the low estimate is $147.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.