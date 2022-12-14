An investigation into Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s technical aspects

The price of Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) closed at $1.49 in the last session, up 9.56% from day before closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743064 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.75.

On November 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Vogel Kimberley H bought 33,000 shares for $1.51 per share. The transaction valued at 49,820 led to the insider holds 33,000 shares of the business.

Vogel Kimberley H bought 30,303 shares of FRGE for $50,000 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 54,303 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Hansmeyer Christoph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,541 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,598 and bolstered with 33,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0573.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRGE traded on average about 813.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 905.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 169.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 3.28M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $108.51M and the low estimate is $106.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.