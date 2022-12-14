An investigation into Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s technical aspects

The price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $2.55 in the last session, down -3.41% from day before closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2526623 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8015 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLDP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.70 and its Current Ratio is at 24.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 30, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,089,700 led to the insider holds 9,700,214 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 30,000 shares of SLDP for $203,937 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 85,505 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $6.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,334,000 and left with 9,870,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Solid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7658, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6171.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLDP traded on average about 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.52M, compared to 4.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71M, up 144.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.