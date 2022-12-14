An overall feel about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.10, down -5.09% from its previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1998467 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATRA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Touchon Pascal sold 15,591 shares for $4.49 per share. The transaction valued at 70,004 led to the insider holds 441,696 shares of the business.

Koppikar Utpal sold 6,255 shares of ATRA for $28,086 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 191,334 shares after completing the transaction at $4.49 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Murugan Amar, who serves as the SVP, GC & Secretary of the company, sold 3,612 shares for $4.49 each. As a result, the insider received 16,218 and left with 127,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6912.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATRA traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.28M. Shares short for ATRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.9M with a Short Ratio of 12.05M, compared to 12.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.61% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.19. EPS for the following year is -$2.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.95 and -$2.8.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.57M, an increase of 225.50% over than the figure of $34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34M, up 308.60% from the average estimate.