An overall feel about Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) closed at $18.40 up 2.79% from its previous closing price of $17.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2777645 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.99.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 175.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 132.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 22, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 63.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $28.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IRT has traded an average of 2.03M shares per day and 1.53M over the past ten days. A total of 224.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.83M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.40M, compared to 8.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for IRT is 0.56, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $165.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170.69M to a low estimate of $162.09M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.8M, an estimated increase of 115.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.47M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $115.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $168.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.14M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.49M, up 152.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $697.9M and the low estimate is $640.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.