Analysis of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT): Selected Notes

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) closed the day trading at $37.42 up 1.80% from the previous closing price of $36.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563367 shares were traded. UCTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UCTT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 12, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $66 from $55 previously.

On February 18, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $57.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Palfrey Jamie J. sold 1,151 shares for $34.74 per share. The transaction valued at 39,986 led to the insider holds 21,430 shares of the business.

Chinnasami Vijayan S. sold 5,000 shares of UCTT for $175,400 on Nov 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 162,570 shares after completing the transaction at $35.08 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Cho Paul Yoonku, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 2,949 shares for $29.41 each. As a result, the insider received 86,732 and left with 15,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCTT has reached a high of $60.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UCTT traded about 265.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UCTT traded about 249.79k shares per day. A total of 45.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UCTT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 906.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $626.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $629.44M to a low estimate of $625M. As of the current estimate, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $615.14M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.1B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.