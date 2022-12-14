Are Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) closed at $2.79 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3616111 shares were traded. AGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6750.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agenus Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on September 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares for $3.06 per share. The transaction valued at 118,346 led to the insider holds 61,321 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGEN has reached a high of $3.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3979.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGEN has traded an average of 4.77M shares per day and 3.59M over the past ten days. A total of 286.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.08M. Insiders hold about 9.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.6M with a Short Ratio of 19.93M, compared to 16.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27.5M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Agenus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $252.95M, an estimated decrease of -91.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.62M, an increase of 46.20% over than the figure of -$91.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.09M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $91.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $295.67M, down -68.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.5M and the low estimate is $71.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.