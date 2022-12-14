Are analysts optimistic about 2seventy bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock?

The closing price of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) was $12.50 for the day, down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $12.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533242 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TSVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On May 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On February 10, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2022, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Heffron Nicola sold 272 shares for $15.43 per share. The transaction valued at 4,198 led to the insider holds 89,954 shares of the business.

Heffron Nicola sold 7,697 shares of TSVT for $107,527 on Nov 21. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 90,226 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Gregory Philip D, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,407 shares for $16.23 each. As a result, the insider received 39,072 and left with 104,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $33.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.54.

Shares Statistics:

TSVT traded an average of 363.51K shares per day over the past three months and 401.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 2.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.4 and a low estimate of -$2.14, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.67, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.42 and -$9.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.62. EPS for the following year is -$5.96, with 5 analysts recommending between -$4.72 and -$7.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.1M to a low estimate of $7.6M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.26M, an estimated decrease of -37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.92M, a decrease of -13.20% over than the figure of -$37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.52M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $139.71M and the low estimate is $52.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.