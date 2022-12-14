Are analysts optimistic about GMS Inc.’s (NYSE:GMS) stock?

GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) closed the day trading at $56.65 up 2.35% from the previous closing price of $55.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516183 shares were traded. GMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $60 from $52 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $46.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Hendren George T sold 4,463 shares for $51.21 per share. The transaction valued at 228,550 led to the insider holds 23,437 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 205,000 shares of GMS for $8,238,950 on Sep 30. The 10% Owner now owns 6,336,573 shares after completing the transaction at $40.19 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Apolinsky Craig D, who serves as the VP, GC and Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 6,324 shares for $39.07 each. As a result, the insider received 247,079 and left with 9,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMS has reached a high of $61.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.98.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMS traded about 241.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMS traded about 253.02k shares per day. A total of 42.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.57M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 809.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.24, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.6 and $7.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.11. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.46 and $5.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.63B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.