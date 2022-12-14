Are analysts optimistic about Jumia Technologies AG’s (NYSE:JMIA) stock?

The closing price of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) was $3.92 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2115156 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3564 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8801.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JMIA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8070, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6741.

Shares Statistics:

JMIA traded an average of 2.26M shares per day over the past three months and 1.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.58M, compared to 8.53M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.