Are Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) closed at $99.95 up 0.99% from its previous closing price of $98.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2582426 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 179.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On August 02, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $137.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

Wichterich Michael bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $244,500 on Jun 24. The Executive Chairman now owns 23,318 shares after completing the transaction at $81.50 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $82.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,126 and bolstered with 35,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $105.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHK has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 2.6M over the past ten days. A total of 133.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.98M, compared to 19.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CHK is 10.03, from 0.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.94%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for CHK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:200 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.4 and a low estimate of $3.74, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.16, with high estimates of $4.9 and low estimates of $3.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.74 and $14.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.98. EPS for the following year is $20.68, with 14 analysts recommending between $26.07 and $15.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 80.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, a decrease of -35.00% less than the figure of $80.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.89B and the low estimate is $7.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.