Are Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Drive Shack Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.48, down -4.15% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0206 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665923 shares were traded. DS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4706.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on March 26, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 01, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.

On April 21, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on April 21, 2020, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when KHOURI HANA bought 14,500 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 25,033 led to the insider holds 26,745 shares of the business.

EDENS WESLEY R bought 302,275 shares of DS for $504,799 on May 16. The Director now owns 5,847,728 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On May 16, another insider, EDENS WESLEY R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 302,274 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 504,798 and bolstered with 5,502,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DS has reached a high of $1.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1103.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DS traded 685.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 338.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.21M. Insiders hold about 16.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $87.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $91.3M to a low estimate of $83.38M. As of the current estimate, Drive Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.09M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.25M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $331.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.86M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.83M and the low estimate is $387.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.